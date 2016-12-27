Texas doctor who survived Ebola returns to practicing medicine

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A doctor who survived Ebola after contracting the virus while treating patients in Liberia has quietly returned to practicing medicine in Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Dr. Kent Brantly returned to practicing medicine about a year ago. He now practices medicine and teaches young doctors at JPS Health Network, where he says some patients recognize him and bring up his battle of more than two years ago.

The 35-year-old was a JPS resident before heading to Africa.

Brantly said his health is fine and he draws on his experience in Liberia to teach the message of caring for others. He says the lesson he’s tried to preach most is “choosing compassion over fear.”

A Dallas nurse also caught the virus while caring for a patient who died of the disease. Nina Pham got a hug from President Barack Obama in the Oval Office at the White House after she walked out of the hospital virus-free. White House spokesman Josh Earnest called the meeting with Obama “an opportunity for the president to thank her for her service.”

