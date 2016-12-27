Recovered black box of Russian plane not seriously damaged

Two submersibles stand ready to join the search for bodies and fragments of the crashed plane, on a pier just outside Sochi, Russia, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. The Kremlin on Monday played down the possibility that a terror attack might have downed a Syria-bound Russian plane, killing all 92 people on board, as the nation observed a day of mourning for the victims, including most members of a world famous military choir. (AP Photo/Viktor Klyushin)
SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Russia’s defense ministry says a flight recorder of the Russian jet that crashed into the Black Sea on Sunday has not been seriously damaged.

The names of the victims of a military choir and St. George's ribbons are placed on candles, in front of the Alexandrov Ensemble building in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, the day after a plane carrying 64 members of the Alexandrov Ensemble crashed into the Black Sea minutes after taking off from the resort city of Sochi. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
Rescue workers early on Tuesday found one of the flight recorders on the sea bed about a mile away from the shore. All 92 people aboard the Syria-bound plane are believed to have died when it crashed two minutes after taking off from the southern Russian city of Sochi on Sunday.

The defense ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the flight recorder, which has been flown to a ministry lab outside Moscow, did not sustain considerable damage. The ministry says experts will need to clean the black box in distilled water before they begin to retrieve data from it.