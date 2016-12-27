Recovered black box of Russian plane not seriously damaged

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Russia’s defense ministry says a flight recorder of the Russian jet that crashed into the Black Sea on Sunday has not been seriously damaged.

Rescue workers early on Tuesday found one of the flight recorders on the sea bed about a mile away from the shore. All 92 people aboard the Syria-bound plane are believed to have died when it crashed two minutes after taking off from the southern Russian city of Sochi on Sunday.

The defense ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the flight recorder, which has been flown to a ministry lab outside Moscow, did not sustain considerable damage. The ministry says experts will need to clean the black box in distilled water before they begin to retrieve data from it.