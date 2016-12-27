PHOTOS: Remembering Carrie Fisher

Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds appear before the camera in their real roles of happy parents as they and their young daughter, Carrie Frances Fisher, pose for their first family group picture, in Hollywood, Jan. 2, 1957. Carrie Frances was born Oct.21, 1956. The young stars, appropriately, are appearing in a film titled "Bundle of Joy." (AP Photo)

Actress Carrie Fisher, 16, daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, poses in New York City on May 2, 1973. (AP Photo)

Actress Carrie Fisher and singer Paul Simon pose in doorway of midtown New York City apartment where their wedding reception was in progress Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, 1983. (AP Photo/Mario Suriani)

George Lucas, right, jokes with, from left, actor Harrison Ford, actress Carrie Fisher, and director Steven Spielberg, after being presented with the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film at the BAFTA/LA 11th Annual Britannia Awards, in Beverly Hills, Calif., Friday, April 12, 2002. (AP Photo/Lucy Nicholson)

Harrison Ford, as Han Solo of Star Wars fame chats with Carrie Fisher Nov. 13, 1978 during a break in the filming of the CBS-TV special The Star Wars Holiday. Ford says he leaves the singing in the special to Carrie, who is the daughter of Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. The film will also feature many special effects not seen on the original movie. (AP Photo/George Brich )

Eddie Fisher congratulates his daughter Carrie, backstage at New York's Music Box Theater after her debut in "Agnes of God", Jan. 3, 1983. Carrie's mother, Debbie Reynolds, who was also in the audience, left the theater without meeting her former husband. (AP Photo/Ray Stubblebine)

Carrie Fisher gives her father Eddie Fisher a happy birthday kiss at Stringfellow's in New York, Aug. 11, 1988. The daughter threw her father the party in honor of his 60th birthday. (AP Photo/Frankie Ziths)

Carrie Fisher, left, holds up a tiny Princess Leah doll before going into the world premiere of "Star Wars Special Edition" with her friend Sharon Stone, right, Saturday, Jan. 18, 1997, in the Westwood section of Los Angeles. Fisher played the character of Princess Leah in the movie which was first released 20 years ago. (AP Photo/Rene Macura)

Characters from the film "Star Wars" join writer and director George Lucas, left, Carrie Fisher, center, and Mark Hamill at the world premiere of "Star Wars Special Edition" Saturday, Jan. 18, 1997, in the Westwood section of Los Angeles. The movie was first released 20 years ago. (AP Photo/Rene Macura)

Actress Carrie Fisher attends a special screening of, "Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds", at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Original "Star Wars" cast member Carrie Fisher speaks with the media before entering a showing of Star Wars: Episode III-Revenge of the Sith," Thursday, May 12, 2005, at the Uptown Theater in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephen J. Boitano)

American actress Carrie Fisher, star of the movie "The Empire Strikes Back," sequel to the record-breaking "Star Wars" epic, cuddles up to a Stormtrooper in a London park, May 23, 1980. They were in London to promote the movie. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin)

Actress Carrie Fisher leaves a performance of her Broadway show "Wishful Drinking" in New York, Wednesday, October 7, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes)

Actress Carrie Fisher talks about her own mental health problem during a rally for mental health legislation in Indianapolis on Monday, Feb. 26, 2001, at the atrium of the Capitol. About 1000 people attended the rally to hear Fisher and four Indiana legislators speak to the crowd. (AP Photo/Seth Rossman)

Carrie Fisher, left, holds up a tiny Princess Leah doll before going into the world premiere of Star Wars Special Edition with her friend Sharon Stone, right, in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 18, 1997. Fisher played the character of Princess Leah in the movie which was first released 20 years ago. (AP Photo/Rene Macura)

Actress Tracey Ullman, right, gestures while Carrie Fisher looks on during the "Make 'Em Laugh" workshop Sunday, June 1, 1997 in Santa Monica, Calif. Ullman and Fisher talked about how to "Make 'Em Laugh" and were part of a seven person panel. The workshop was one of several at the weekend long Writer's Guild conference. (AP Photo/Chris Urso)

Carrie Fisher poses for photographers upon arrival at the European premiere of the film 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens ' in London, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)

Beverly D'Angelo, left, a cast member in "Vacation," is joined by Carrie Fisher as fellow cast member Chevy Chase and his wife Jayni look on at the premiere of the film on Monday, July 27, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

FILE - In this July 10, 2015 file photo, Carrie Fisher, from left, Mark Hamill, and Harrison Ford attend Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" panel on day 2 of Comic-Con International in San Diego, Calif. Ford stars as Hans Solo in the new film, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," releasing in U.S. theaters on Dec. 18, 2015. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Carrie Fisher, 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, says it's a hassle to be judged as the daughter of celebrities. But being Debbie Reynolds' daughter admittedly has helped her get her present job in the chorus of "Irene," in which her mother stars on Broadway. She is pictured in New York, May 2, 1973. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey)

Carrie Fisher, 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, says it's a hassle to be judged as the daughter of celebrities. But being Debbie Reynolds' daughter admittedly has helped her get her present job in the chorus of "Irene," in which her mother stars on Broadway. She is pictured in the back garden of the house on the East Side of New York where she lives with her mother, May 2, 1973. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey)

SAG Lifetime Achievement Award winner Debbie Reynolds, left, and Carrie Fisher are seen backstage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Ron Wolfson/Invision/AP)

Carrie Fischer poses for photographers upon arrival at the after party for the film 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens ' in London, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

Actress Joanne Woodward (right) and Carrie Fisher, 20, the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher in London on Jan. 13, 1977 during rehearsals for Laurence Olivier?s production for Granada TV of ?Come Back, Little Sheba? by William Inge. It is the fourth play in an on-going series produced by Laurence Olivier for the British TV network, ?The Best Play of the Year 19--.? (AP Photo)

Author Carrie Fisher autographs her new book "The Best Awful" at a promotional event in London, Friday, Feb. 20, 2004. The former "Star Wars" actress and daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher, is best known for her international bestseller "Postcards from the Edge." (AP Photo/John D McHugh)

Developer Donald Trump holds an umbrella as he walks Saturday, Nov. 9, 2002, to the 11th green of the Ocean Trail Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif. Trump plans to turn the beleagured golf club into a world class course. Trump intends to close on the golf club by December and hopes to begin improvements by January. He could reopen the course, 20 miles south of Los Angeles, as early as June. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Actors Gregory Peck and Carrie Fisher announce a fundraising program to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Los Angeles Public Library this coming November at a Los Angeles news conference, Wednesday, June 18, 1997. Fisher, author of the fiction works ?Postcard from the Edge,? ?Surrender the Edge? and ?Delusions Grandma,? is among the more than five dozen authors being honored at a series of private dinners on November 17. Peck and his wife Veronique will host the event. (AP Photo/Seanna O?Sullivan)

Characters from the film "Star Wars" join writer and director George Lucas, left, Carrie Fisher, center, and Mark Hamill at the world premiere of "Star Wars Special Edition" Saturday, Jan. 18, 1997, in the Westwood section of Los Angeles. The movie was first released 20 years ago. (AP Photo/Rene Macura)