Outgoing Rep. Elliott Naishtat lights menorah at Texas Capitol

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Jewish community gathered outside the state Capitol Tuesday evening for a lighting ceremony to celebrate the fourth night of Hanukkah.

Retiring State Representative Elliot Naishtat had the honors. Naishtat, D-Austin, started the tradition outside the Capitol when he first became a lawmaker in 1990.

He says it took him a while to get the green light from the state Preservation Board, but they finally agreed but only if the group used an electric menorah. The electric menorah was used for two years before the board allowed the use of real candles.

“It’s a beautiful, positive, happy ceremony and it’s all about freedom and the miracle of the candles,” said Naishtat.