SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — One person is dead after an 18 wheeler rollover crash on Interstate 35 in San Marcos.

The crash was reported around 1:24 a.m. at the Hays and Comal County line. A Hazmat team is on the scene cleaning up a liquid spill caused by the crash.

One lane is open on I-35 in each direction. Drivers are being diverted to Posey Road.

Police say there were no other cars involved in the crash.

