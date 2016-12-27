Man hit by car on South Congress Avenue dies

Related Coverage Man hit by car on South Congress Ave. seriously injured

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who was hit by a vehicle while walking on South Congress Avenue last week died from his injuries.

Austin police say the crash happened on Wednesday, Dec. 21 around 4 p.m. Initial information indicates 35-year-old Curtis Thomas Grace was in a crosswalk with a signal to walk when a driver in a Toyota Prius hit him. Police say the driver was traveling west on Little Texas Lane and was turning southbound onto South Congress Avenue when they hit Grace.

Grace was taken to a nearby hospital where he died a short time later.