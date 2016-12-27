Kyle teenager killed in hit-and-run crash

Pedestrian walking West on FM 2001 in the roadway after leaving the Valero gas station on FM 2001 & SH 21. A unknown Dodge Pickup was also traveling West on FM 2001 and struck the pedestrian from behind. Unit #1 slowed, then fled the scene. The pedestrian died at the scene. Driver: unknown Pedestrian: Michael Mince 15 from Kyle
Michael Mince, 15, was killed while walking on this stretch of FM 2001 near Niederwald on Dec. 26, 2016. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Lanmon)

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A teenager from Kyle died after being hit by a pick-up truck near Niederwald Monday evening.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 15-year-old Michael Mince had just left the gas station at the corner of Farm to Market 2001 and State Highway 21 when he was hit by the truck as he was walking westbound on FM 2001. Police say the truck that hit the teenager was a Dodge Pickup but the driver did not stay at the scene.

Authorities are now searching for the person who hit the teenager.

A board member with the Hays Consolidated Independent School District says Mince was a sophomore at Lehman High School.