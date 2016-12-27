Kyle teenager killed in hit-and-run crash

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A teenager from Kyle died after being hit by a pick-up truck near Niederwald Monday evening.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 15-year-old Michael Mince had just left the gas station at the corner of Farm to Market 2001 and State Highway 21 when he was hit by the truck as he was walking westbound on FM 2001. Police say the truck that hit the teenager was a Dodge Pickup but the driver did not stay at the scene.

Authorities are now searching for the person who hit the teenager.

A board member with the Hays Consolidated Independent School District says Mince was a sophomore at Lehman High School.