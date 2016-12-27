Caught on camera: Million dollar fur heist

NEW YORK CITY (KXAN) — For customers in New York City who were hoping to purchase a fur coat to give as a Christmas gift, one particular store had less inventory than normal due to a brazen smash-and-grab burglary.

On Christmas Eve morning, the burglars broke the front-door glass at Dennis Basso Inc. on Madison Avenue and made a mad dash for the expensive coats. A falling bar hit one of the burglars on the head but he still managed to make off with the goods.

According to the manager, the thieves snatched up Russian sables made by hand in New York City. The estimated cost of the stolen items is around a million dollars. Police have not arrested anyone in the case.