Star Wars princess Carrie Fisher dead at age 60

LOS ANGELES, CA (KXAN/AP) — Actress Carrie Fisher has died, according to TMZ.
The 60-year-old actress suffered a heart attack while on a flight traveling to Los Angeles from London last Friday. TMZ reported that passengers attempted CPR on Fisher before the plane landed and she was taken to the hospital.
Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, released a statement through her spokesman saying Fisher died Tuesday just before 9 a.m PST. Lourd said her mother was “loved by the word and she will be missed profoundly.”
Fisher is known for her role in Star Wars as Princess Leia. The actress was touring for her book “The Princess Diarist,” which details her relationship with Harrison Ford on the Star Wars set.
The daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and actress Debbie Reynolds, Fisher grew up in Beverly Hills. She began a career in acting while in high school.
Fisher long battled drug addiction and mental illness. She said she smoked pot at age 13, used LSD by 21 and was first diagnosed as bipolar at age 24. She was treated with electroconvulsive therapy and medication.
In a 2009 interview with The Associated Press, Fisher wasn’t coy about revealing details about her unusual life, whether it was about drug addiction, mental illness or her failed relationships. She hoped to destigmatize mental health problems.
“People relate to aspects of my stories and that’s nice for me because then I’m not all alone with it,” she said. “Also, I do believe you’re only as sick as your secrets. If that’s true, I’m just really healthy.”
She is also known for her books “Postcards from the Edge” and “Wishful Drinking.”
In the past 15 years, Fisher also had a somewhat prolific career as a television guest star, recently in the Amazon show “Catastrophe” as the mother of Rob Delaney’s lead, and perhaps most memorably as a has-been comedy legend on “30 Rock.”
Besides her daughter, Fisher is survived by her brother, Todd Fisher, and her mother.