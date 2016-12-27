Burglary in Williamson Co. turns into police chase

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A burglary in the Serenada subdivision in Williamson County turned into a police chase and ended with the suspects arrested, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

The call came in around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when a person saw a strange man and woman leaving a neighbor’s house and getting into a car. Deputies found the suspect vehicle still in the neighborhood but when they tried to pull them over, the suspects led them on a short chase.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed the car. Both of the suspects were arrested and the stolen property was given back to the homeowners.