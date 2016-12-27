Buda to resume putting fluoride in water

Related Coverage San Marcos will stop adding fluoride to water on Nov. 12

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) – In the coming weeks, the city of Buda will resume putting fluoride in the city’s water supply. Buda’s water has been fluoridated since the city became a Guadalupe Blanco River Authority customer in 2002, but that changed late last year.

Buda receives their water from the San Marcos treatment plant; when the city of San Marcos voted to remove fluoride from their water in November 2015, the fluoride in Buda’s water was also removed. Since 2015, Buda has worked with the Texas Fluoridation program (TFP) to design and install a fluoridation system to reintroduce fluoride into their water.

The city says the new TFP system will adjust the fluoride level of the city’s purchased surface water to a level of 0.7 milligrams per liter. The city says that is the optimum level recommended by the Federal Department of Health and Human Services for reducing the occurrence of tooth decay and cavities.

At Buda’s last city council meeting, Councilman David Nuckles requested to see a presentation of the city’s plan to put fluoride in the water. After public comment of only one person speaking against the city’s decision, council voted to table the agenda item indefinitely, which allows for the process of adding fluoride to the water to move forward.

“I was raised thinking fluoride was good,” said San Marcos resident Sam Brannon in front of Buda’s city council members. “But then some friends put some papers in my hand and we developed a study group to look at it and we decided that it was not in our best interest to be fluoridated.”

Brannon is the organizer of the Fluoride Free San Marcos coalition, he says he spent two years gathering data and working to stop the city of San Marcos from putting fluoride in the city’s water.

