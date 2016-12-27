Austin City Council considers expanding videoconferencing for public comment

Related Coverage Austin City Council will revisit ways to cut down long meetings

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When the city council meets again in January, they plan to consider expanding video-conferencing capabilities to different districts. This would allow the public to comment during “general citizen’s communication” without having to make a trip downtown.

On the city council message board, Council Member Ann Kitchen wrote, “My office has been working with City Hall IT staff to explore expanding this option to other parts of town, possibly to libraries. This work is in-line with both Austin’s Smart Cities initiative as well as recommendations from the Task Force on Community Engagement.”

The move seeks to build upon the success of a pilot program in District 6, which launched back in September. Video-conferencing was made available in Council Member Don Zimmerman’s district office.

At the time, Zimmerman said, “This will save residents from the hassle of driving downtown, find parking, give their Citizen Communication, then have to fight traffic on the drive home.”

City staff indicates there are are six public libraries in Austin with video-conferencing capabilities.

Carver Branch: District 1

Ruiz Branch: District 3

Little Walnut Creek Branch: District 4

Manchaca Road Branch: District 5

Yarborough Branch District 7

Hampton Branch at Oak Hill: District 8

In a memo, staff explained no libraries are listed in districts 2 and 10 because currently, they do not have videoconferencing capabilities. City Hall is located in District 9.

On KXAN News at 6 p.m., Kylie McGivern shares the promise and potential downsides to expanding this technology.