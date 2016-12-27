APD officer no billed in shooting that appeared to be ‘suicide by cop’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin police officer who shot and killed a man who police say ran at the officer armed with two knives in April in will not face any charges. On Tuesday, a Travis County Grand Jury decided to no bill Officer Matthew Paredes for the shooting death of 29-year-old Tyler Hunkin.

On April 22, 2016, three different calls were made to 911 stating a man was threatening people with a knife at three separate locations in south Austin. In one call, the caller stated the man had knives in the Randall’s parking lot at S. MoPac Expressway and William Cannon Drive.

At 10:15 p.m., Officer Paredes arrived at the parking lot. He told other units on his radio to “step it up,” as he saw the suspect “pacing outside” with knives in his hands. The officer backed up his patrol car to create space between him and the suspect, and then exited with his long rifle.

Officer Paredes gave commands to Hunkin to drop the knives but authorities say he started walking toward the officer. As he came closer, the suspect ran “full speed” at the officer. The officer fired one shot, hitting Hunkin.

At the time, Chief of Police Art Acevedo said it appeared the shooting was “suicide by cop.” Dash camera video did capture the moments leading up to the shooting.