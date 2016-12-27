American Ninja Warrior making a stop in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — The hit NBC show American Ninja Warrior is going to make a stop in Texas.

NBC Universal says San Antonio is on the list as the second stop for the action-packed series, which follows competitors tackling challenging obstacle courses.

Filming takes place in March. The warrior who makes it to the top of Mount Midoriyami in the finals takes home a $1 million dollar grand prize.

According to My San Antonio, the Texas warriors include Abel Gonzalez from Edinburg, Kacy Catanzaro and Daniel Gill from Houston.

The finals will be in Las Vegas in June.

If you think you have what it takes you can sign up until Jan. 2 here.