3 Lehman High students chosen to perform at Tournament of Roses Parade

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Three Lehman High School seniors are getting the opportunity of a lifetime: performing at the 2017 Tournament of Roses Parade. Caroline Salas, Maija Solis and Edgar Blandon were selected by Music for All to be a member of the Bands of America (BOA) Honor Band.

“I’m most excited about meeting people from across the nation,” says Solis, who plays clarinet. “For all three of us, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance for us to be doing this.”

Making the BOA Honor Band isn’t easy. Each student was selected from among hundreds of applicants across the nation. The BOA Honor Band is a 300 piece national ensemble with winds, percussion and a flag and dance team.

Salas, captain of the Lehman Color Guard, is excited to work with the other color guard participants. “It’s really fun and being able to have it with different people that I’m going to learn and meet… is pretty awesome.,” says Salas.

Blandon, who plays saxophone, says when his school’s band director told him about the opportunity to apply for the Honor Band, he actually procrastinated for weeks before sending in his application. “I sent the email, about three months later… they told me I made it and I was quite happy,” says Blandon.

The three classmates will spend a week in Los Angeles preparing for the parade, but it won’t be all work. Even though the students won’t get tickets to the actual Rose Bowl, they will still get a chance to visit Disneyland and the beach.

This will mark the fourth time Music for All’s Bands of America Honor Band has performed in the Tournament of Roses® Parade. The BOA Honor Band also performed in the Tournament of Roses® Parade in 2005, 2009 when it was a part of the President’s Award-winning entry created with NAMM and Sesame Street Workshop, and in 2013.

The Lehman High students are the only locals making the trek to L.A., the West Lake High Chaparral band will also be performing at the parade!