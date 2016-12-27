VIDEO: Fiery car crash on US 183 in Cedar Park causing delays

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A fiery car crash on US 183 A at East New Hope Drive left one child with serious injuries, according to Cedar Park Police.

The crash was reported around 10 a.m. East New Hope Drive is closed from Discovery to 183 A while crews work to clear the debris.

Police say three adults have been transported with non-life threatening injuries. One child has serious injuries.

As traffic continues to back up in the southbound direction, police ask for drivers to find an alternate route.