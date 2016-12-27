VIDEO: Fiery car crash on US 183 in Cedar Park causing delays

By Published: Updated:
2 cars crash sparking fire on US 183 A (KXAN Provided photo)
2 cars crash sparking fire on US 183 A (KXAN Provided photo)

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A fiery car crash on US 183 A at East New Hope Drive left one child with serious injuries, according to Cedar Park Police.

2 cars crash sparking fire on US 183 A (KXAN Provided photo)
2 cars crash sparking fire on US 183 A (KXAN Provided photo)

The crash was reported around 10 a.m. East New Hope Drive is closed from Discovery to 183 A while crews work to clear the debris.

Police say three adults have been transported with non-life threatening injuries. One child has serious injuries.

As traffic continues to back up in the southbound direction, police ask for drivers to find an alternate route.

2 cars crash sparking fire on US 183 A (KXAN Provided photo)
2 cars crash sparking fire on US 183 A (KXAN Provided photo)