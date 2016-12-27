13-year-old car passenger in San Antonio shot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio police say a 13-year-old boy riding in the back seat of a car was wounded after being shot by someone in a passing vehicle.

Capt. Michael Starnes tells the San Antonio Express-News that the boy was hit in the neck late Monday night.

Police say the boy, whose name was not released, was listed in stable condition after being taken to a hospital.

It was unclear why the people in the other vehicle started shooting.

Police say those in the vehicle with the 13-year-old didn’t shoot at the other vehicle.

Starnes says investigators were not able to recover shell casings because the shooting was from car to car.