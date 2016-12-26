Westlake High School band gearing up for Rose Parade performance

WEST LAKE, Texas (KXAN) — Some Westlake High School students are packing up for their trip into the national spotlight.

The Chaparral band is performing at the Rose Parade one week from Monday. They leave on Wednesday and spent the morning packing a semi-truck full of instruments.

The band will march the five and a half mile route through Pasadena.

“All of my friends are going on this trip. They’re all in the band. The band is such a family. There’ll be great memories on this trip,” said Westlake High School Senior, Kelsey Richardson.

The band last performed at the parade in 2003.

You can watch their performance next Monday on KXAN.