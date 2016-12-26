Texan has out-of-this-world Christmas on International Space Station

KILEEN, Texas (KXAN) — One Texan spent Christmas among the stars on the International Space Station.

Kileen native Shane Kimbrough is the commander of the Expedition 50 Crew. He leads a team of American and French astronauts.

The crew enjoyed a dehydrated feast of traditional food from each of their home towns.

“We’re going to eat very well up here at Christmas. Of course we’re all going to miss our family members and wish we could be with them, but we’re going to have a great time up here. But like Thomas said earlier, we’re going to reflect on what this whole season means to us and our families,” said Cmdr. Shane Kimbrough.

The U.S. astronauts chowed down on turkey, cornbread stuffing, cobbler and chocolate cake for dessert. The French astronauts dined on ox tongue and gingerbread.