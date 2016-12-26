Man in ‘Santa hat’ accused of attempted burglary on Christmas day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man wearing a “Santa hat” was arrested after he attempted to burglarize a house in south Austin on Christmas day, according to police.

Dennis Rainford, 39, told police he entered the house on Colonial Park Boulevard looking for some clothes because “he was chilly,” states the affidavit. The homeowner said around 7:23 a.m. on Dec. 25 he heard a door shut in his home, which he thought was weird because he lives alone.

The resident took out his gun and approached Rainford who he saw walk past his bedroom door. Pointing the gun at him, the resident told Rainford to get out of his house. Rainford immediately ran out of the garage.

Police began looking for the suspect, who the resident said was wearing a “white Santa hat.” Once they found Rainford he told police he “didn’t mean to go into the man’s house,” he “was just looking for clothes, beer and change.” He admitted to police that he went into garages that were left open.

Rainford is being held on a $15,000 bond.