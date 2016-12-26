Green options for your Christmas tree as holiday season ends

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many people are still swimming in a sea of presents making a moat around their Christmas tree.

If you are ready to start wrapping up the holiday season here are some green options for your Christmas tree.

You don’t have to be an Austin curbside customer to take advantage of their service, but you will have to wait until Saturday, Dec. 31 to drop it off.

There are other options to get rid of your tree sooner.

Texas Disposal Systems is accepting Christmas trees for recycling beginning the day after Christmas. You can drop off your trees in Creedmoor, Bee Cave, and Georgetown-areas. They will also accept holly and other living decorations. Make sure you remove all lights and ornaments from your tree before disposing of it. If you don’t clean off your tree you will have to pay a $45 contamination fee. TDS will re-purpose the trees and make them into mulch and compost.

TDS Landfill Creedmoor 3016 FM 1327 Creedmoor, TX 78610

TDS & Garden-Ville Bee Cave, TX 78738

TDS & Garden-Ville Georgetown 250 W.L. Walden Road, Georgetown, TX 78626

Garden-Ville Evans Rd. San Antonio 7561 Evans Rd. San Antonio, TX 78266

Garden-Ville SARA 1280 FM 1516 North, San Antonio, TX 78283

If you live in San Marcos, you can drop off your tree beginning Dec. 26 through Jan. 13. Drive over to the Parks and Recreation Department located on 401 E Hopkins. The city is also picking up trees until New Year’s Eve.

Residents in Round Rock, Cedar Park and Leander can leave their tree ready for pick up at their curb on trash days. If it is taller than 6′ make sure you cut the tree in half.

Pflugerville is taking trees at the recycling center off of Sun Light Way, inside the Travis County Metro Park. The center hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Friday and Saturday. You will need your most recent utility bill to drop it off.