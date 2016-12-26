Elgin firefighters save woman’s life, return with Christmas gift

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — First responders save lives every day without expecting any praise. They often go above and beyond what is written in their job description.

That is what happened in Elgin, the night before Christmas Eve. The Elgin Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched after a microwave blew up inside a home, catching on fire.

Chief Randy Reyna remembers the call, “They don’t think twice about coming. They’ll leave their kitchen table, food on the table, drop what they got to do to help anybody.”

Within four minutes, Reyna, Assistant Chief James Lopez, Dale Herrera, Captain Henry Hernandez and Daniel Lopez responded to the call.

Sandra Owen’s home was full of smoke. “I was scared, I was scared. I thought, well it’s hard to breath and I just need to dial 911. That’s the first thing I thought of,” said Owens.

The firefighters quickly got Owen to safety and then removed the microwave engulfed in flames. They say if it continued to burn for just a few more minutes, the house could have easily caught on fire.

Once the microwave was no longer burning and the smoke cleared from the house, Herrera told the guys their job wasn’t done yet.

“Without any hesitation the guys pitched in and we ran to our local Walmart in our fire gear and just picked up another microwave,” said Reyna.

For Owen, the surprise was no small gesture.

“I never would’ve been able to replace it. I use it for heating pads six times a day. So it really is worth it to me,” said Owen. “It’s amazing to be saved like that, and then 10 minutes later you have such a gift.”

“Being able to do that for her, it meant a lot to us,” said Assistant Chief Lopez.

The men even came out to her house again to install smoke detectors.

Owen says Elgin is not only in the hands of good firefighters, but good people.

Fire departments like Elgin and Austin want to make sure your home is protected with smoke detectors, offering free smoke alarms to homeowners in need.