City Council considers expanding hours for Red River music venues

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Music venues along Red River have pushed for extending playable outside hours along the popular street for years. They soon could get their wish for one year.

Owners of some of the Austin’s most popular music clubs say they’re losing business because of city’s curfew for outdoor concerts. Right now, all outside venues along Red River Street must shut the music off at 11 p.m. on Thursday, and midnight on Friday and Saturday.

An idea the mayor’s office just put out would create a pilot program to add more time, moving the cut off at midnight on Thursday and 1:30 AM on the weekend.

“This is it. That’s not the stage. But the stage is out there,” said Ben Jinkins as he walks up to the back gate of Stubbs along Red River.

Within the first few days of Ben Jinkins moving to Austin, he was at a concert, outside, here at the popular music venue. It wasn’t long until he was performing there with his band, as Ben Baxter.

“I wish I could say I played on the big stage, but those are for the big acts,” said Jinkins walking down past other venues, “Coming down to Red River and going to Cherub Charlie’s and seeing a friend of a friends band. I think that’s what makes it special, just culture.”

“It brings people together in a way that transcends culture, politics, region, social economics, it’s just a really universal experience,” said Cody Cowan. he grew up in Austin and says live music was a crucial part of his childhood and as a teenager. He’s now the general manager at The Mohawk.

But Cowan says music venues along Red River are in trouble. Five packed up and moved out last year. Two later returned.

The culprit is common; rising property values and costs that come with it. The mayors office says keeping outside concerts going for another hour, three nights a week, could bring in another $12-15,000 a month per venue.

“Any additional hour after 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday could be our ability to pay rent every month,” Cowan said.

In January, city council will vote on a one year pilot program and monitor the revenue taken in, public safety concerns, and noise complaints.

Earlier this month, KXAN uncovered complaints within a 600 foot radius of Red River had doubled in the last year. Complaints within a 1500 foot radius shot up from 43 to 159.

The mayor’s office tells KXAN they will try for a vote on this pilot program Jan. 24. If approved by council, a work group would meet every few months to monitor the project. The work group would include a neighborhood adviser, APD sound enforcement officer, Fire Marshall, sound engineering consultant and someone from the ED department division and the office of special events.

The proposal would do more than just extend hours for venues at the Red River district. It also calls for $75,000 for Revenue Development – curriculum to reinvigorate the commercial music industry.

It would also add $200,000 of funding for performing arts venues who could apply for the money to help pay rising property costs.

