95-year-old Texan continues to spread Christmas cheer

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Friends and family are gathering to celebrate the life of a 95-year-old man who continues to spread the Christmas spirit.

Anyone who grew up in the south Austin area in the 70s will probably recognize D.E. Crumley. For almost all 95 years of his life, Crumley has lived in Central Texas and once owned and operated D.E. Crumley Grocery on Interstate 35, a store once known for its impressive Christmas light display.

Now retired, Crumley lives right outside of Kyle. “I’ll tell you what don’t do. Don’t smoke, don’t chew, chase the girls but don’t catch them. That’s how you’ll live a long life,” said Crumley.

For 72 years Crumley was married to a woman named Nova; a woman he says swept him off his feet and always knew what she wanted.

“She said one of these days we gonna own that, and one of these days we did,” said Crumley.

Nova helped build a legacy many know Mr. Crumley for today. But people didn’t fall in love with the store’s produce, but rather Mr. Crumley’s charm.

“I had a quarters glued to the floor. And you know what a Texas Mongoose is? Yeah I had one of them. I had a good time,” said Crumley.

The grocery store is where Mr. Crumley grew his love for Christmas, more specifically Christmas lights.

“It goes all the way back behind my house here and all them trees, all in front of my house and all in front of my garage,” said Crumley.

Each year he puts up thousands of lights and invites the community to take a tour. “We have lots of people driving up at night and seeing the lights,” said Crumley. “This year I say I’m not going to do it next year, but I imagine I will if I’m still here.”

Crumley says putting up lights for the public is a family tradition.

“At our home place, my mom and dad done it a lot too, and then when we came along, we done it when we had the dairy over there and then when we got the store we really got to doing it big time,” said Crumley.

