Meals on Wheels makes annual delivery for those in need

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Meals on Wheels of Central Texas gathered on Christmas morning to make their annual delivery to seniors in the Austin area.

Now in it’s 11th year, the non-profit expects to deliver nearly 500 meals throughout the Christmas morning.

“Christmas day can be a lonely time for many of the home bound older adults we serve. But thanks to the generosity of our incredible volunteers and our wonderful friends at GoMedigap, we’ll be able to deliver a hot Christmas meal along with some holiday cheer,” said Dan Pruett, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels Central Texas.

Food prep for the Meals on Wheels clients began around 9 a.m.. At around 10 a.m. volunteers started to pick up the meals for delivery.

Meals on Wheels makes annual delivery View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Volunteers are up early preparing the meals Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2016. (KXAN Photo / Frank Martinez) A glimpse of the meals the non-profit's clients received Dec. 25, 2016. (KXAN Photo / Frank Martinez) Meals on Wheels volunteers waiting to pick up meals for delivery Dec. 25, 2016. (KXAN Photo / Frank Martinez) Meal on Wheels Christmas card given to the seniors Dec. 25, 2016. (KXAN Photo / Frank Martinez) Home bound residents across the Austin area received a warm meal from Meals on Wheels Christmas morning. (KXAN Photo / Frank Martinez)