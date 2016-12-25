Baylor Scott & White Medical Center discusses holiday ER visits

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — With the holiday season in full force, businesses tend to be closed, including doctor’s offices which can leave some with having to make the decision to wait or go to the emergency room when they are hurt or ill.

Dr. Jeffrey Jarvis, an emergency room physician at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center, said there are many reasons for holiday visits to the ER and because so many doctor’s offices are closed, people have to make the call on how serious their injury or illness is.

Jarvis said if the injury is a cut to your finger that can be cleaned and bandaged without problems then it can probably wait until your doctor is open again. However, if you have a deep cut, or cut off a finger, that’s something that shouldn’t wait.

One of the common problems the ER sees during the holiday season is overindulgence — whether that be from alcohol or overeating.

Jarvis said New Years Eve is the big time of year when overindulgence of alcohol occurs, so those taking part in the festivities need to be extra careful and try to drink in moderation. “And definitely do not drink and drive,” Jarvis said.

While not connected to overindulgence, Jarvis said people need to be careful when they take part in the Texas tradition of frying a turkey for the holidays. “Lowering the turkey into the fryer can be dangerous if the oil splashes you,” Jarvis said. “If you’re going to deep fry a turkey, do it inside and make sure you have plenty of help to do it safely.” Jarvis also warns of overeating, especially for those with heart conditions.

The holidays can sometimes bring additional stress to people and along with stress can come depression and a higher risk of heart attacks. Jarvis said symptoms to be cautious of are shortness of breath, nausea or sweating.

With high-stress situations it can be easy to overlook things that are a part of a daily routine, such as taking medications. One of the best ways to remember that is to get pill boxes that are labeled with the days of the week. This can help you to remember your medications anytime of the year but especially during more stressful or busy times.

According to Baylor Scott & White, the top 5 reasons people visit the ER during the holiday season and tips to avoid a visit yourself are:

Kitchen Mishaps: Avoid using recipes and tools you’re not already familiar with and leave yourself time to prepare.

Avoid using recipes and tools you’re not already familiar with and leave yourself time to prepare. Flu: Practice good hygiene year round such as hand washing and covering up a sneeze or cough. Skip dinner or celebrations to avoid spreading the sickness to others.

Practice good hygiene year round such as hand washing and covering up a sneeze or cough. Skip dinner or celebrations to avoid spreading the sickness to others. Overindulgence of Alcohol or Food: Enjoy all the foods you love but pay attention to portion size. Do not get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking.

Enjoy all the foods you love but pay attention to portion size. Do not get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking. Disrupted Health Routines: Revisit your calendar and make sure that you are up-to-date on all important doctor’s appointments to avoid a health emergency. Always carry your medications and set reminders for yourself to help keep your doses on schedule.

Revisit your calendar and make sure that you are up-to-date on all important doctor’s appointments to avoid a health emergency. Always carry your medications and set reminders for yourself to help keep your doses on schedule. Severe Depression: Those with depression may experience increased feelings of sadness, especially if they are spending the holidays alone. If you suffer from depression, be sure to seek help from a professional.

Baylor Scott and White Medical Center implores everyone to take the time to find the nearest 24-hour emergency care clinic in case you need it.