Austin Police solving problems Christmas Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) – News is not the only 24-hour operation that keeps going on holidays like Christmas. Police have a big job that never stops — keeping us safe.

“I like to solve problems and generally as a police officer that’s what we do,” said Officer Daniel Perry while rushing to another call Christmas afternoon. He celebrated the holiday earlier this weekend with his wife and five children. Now, he’s on the night shift.

“In the years when I’ve worked, the most important thing is we don’t miss things because I’m gone. So if it means adjusting and we celebrate Christmas a day later or earlier, the important thing is that we do it,” said Perry.

A good portion of calls to 9-1-1 are for family disturbances, with many people together for the holiday mixed with alcohol.

“You know these should be the happiest times of the year, they should be having all these memories they are creating. But now they have four or five police officers standing in their family rooms. At least for me that’s the hardest part,” Perry said.

Earlier, a neighbor reported a possibly stolen trailer on private property. Perry responded with a handful of other officers.

While searching inside the trailer for serial numbers to be cross-checked, a homeless man rode by on his bike. He tried turning around but police flagged him down. The man consented to a search.

Police found a small amount of hash oil in his pockets. The officers called back and found out he was wanted for violating parole and was taken in. Perry found his friend at a nearby camp to return his backpack of supplies.

“We’re human beings,” Perry said. “We try to do the best job that we can. We have good days and bad days like everybody else. But generally we’re dealing with people who are having those bad days. Very rarely do we deal with people when everything is going great in their life.”

With Monday being a big day to start returning gifts, the Austin Police Department wants to remind you holiday “grinches” are still out, looking for freebies. Always lock your vehicle, take all your keys and hide your valuables. Also be careful about the empty boxes you put on your curb advertising the new items you have in your home.