ATCEMS ambulance hijacked with medic team, patient inside

AUSTIN, (KXAN) — An Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services ambulance was hijacked Sunday afternoon at approximately 4 p.m. with a medic crew and patient inside.

According to an ATCEMS spokesperson, the medic crew was on scene for a different call at 500 E. 7th St. when an individual hijacked the ambulance while the medic team was tending to a patient. The medic crew was able to provide location and situational details and updates to law enforcement during the incident.

The hijacker pulled off the road, stopped the vehicle and fled on foot from that location. The medics were then able to regain control of the ambulance. The medic crew communicated with an additional ambulance to retrieve their patient and transport them to a hospital. The medics did not sustain any injuries.

The Austin Police Department said the last update they received, the suspect had not been detained.