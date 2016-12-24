Police investigate suspicious death at N. Lamar HEB

AUSTIN, (KXAN) — A deceased male was found near the loading dock in the HEB parking lot located at 9414 North Lamar Blvd shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Austin Police Department, the deceased is a white or Hispanic male approximately 30 to 40 years old. The body was found by an HEB employee.

The death is being considered suspicious at this point and homicide detectives are on the scene conducting their investigation, an APD spokesperson said.

APD said they believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. HEB is conducting business normally.