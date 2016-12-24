Parents of son killed in crash search for answers

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) – Parents who lost their son in a car crash early Sunday morning are now searching for answers.

They say their son was at a party on Bee Cave Road shortly before the crash. Now, they are hoping those who were at the party can help them piece together what happened that night and bring them some closure.

“He’s so funny and so loving,” said Hydi Hebert, the mother of 17-year-old Caden Nieneker who died in a car crash on Highway 71.

“We need answers to stop this from ever happening again, we need answers for closure for our family,” said Hebert.

Hebert says her son was at a party in Spicewood last Saturday night, a flyer for the event advertises live music and free drinks. Since the crash, Caden’s parents have been trying to figure out what happened. Caden’s friends told them that a big fight broke out at the party before he left.

“She said that people were getting hit in the head by beer bottles, furniture was being broken, glasses were being thrown,” said Caden’s father Eric Nieneker.

After that, Caden’s parents aren’t sure what happened. Police say Caden was a passenger in a car with two others when the car went off the road and hit a tree. Caden was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and another passenger got out and ran from the scene. The driver of the vehicle later returned and is now facing charges.

Caden’s parents say they want to know what happened at the party before the crash.

“If anybody has any pictures, any video of my son, you can’t miss him he has the whitest hair ever…everyone knows who he is, you can pick him out of a crowd,” said Hebert. “If there is something wonderful that can come out of a tragedy that kids can just slow down and trust their parents.”

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-5789. The family says you can also contact them at (512) 736-2203.

“If you can reach out to us as a family and give us any type of help and information, then maybe we can prevent this from happening again,” said Eric Nieneker.