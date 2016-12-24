Man critically injured in Parmer Lane auto-pedestrian crash

TRAVIS COUNTY, (KXAN) — A male in their 20’s was transported to University Medical Center Brackenridge just before 9:40 a.m. Saturday.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted that the accident was an auto-pedestrian crash that occurred at the 7300 block of E. Parmer Lane and the male was unconscious when he was transported.

The injured male was transported to UMCB with critical life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances into the accident are unclear at this time and this page will be updated as more information is available.