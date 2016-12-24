Armadillo Bazaar wraps up on Christmas Eve



AUSTIN (KXAN) — The annual Armadillo Christmas Bazaar wrapped up Saturday night.

The Austin tradition takes over the Palmer Events Center every December. For 11 days, Austinites can shop for fine are from national and local award-winning artists while enjoying live music and two fulls bars.

“At this show, you expect to find the quality art. You find the heirloom gifts. You find the things you want to get for people you significantly care about. It’s one of a kind, hard to find,” Executive Producer Bruce Willenzik said.

The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar dates back to 1976.