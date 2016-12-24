50,000 gallons of wastewater overflow repaired in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, (KXAN) — Austin water crews have repaired a 50,000 gallon wastewater spill caused by a lift station malfunction in Northwest Austin early Saturday morning.

The overflow was discovered around 2 a.m. at the Lake Creek Lift Station at 8601 West Parmer Lane and by 9:45 a.m., crews were able to repair the lift station and remediate the spill.

While the overflow has not affected the city’s water drinking supply, Austin Water officials urge the following:

Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2-mile of the overflow site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

Persons who purchase water from another public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.

The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the overflow.

If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.

Officials with the Texas Commission of Environmental Equality have also been notified of the situation.