Woman hit, killed in crash on S. Capital of Texas Highway

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman is dead after being hit by a car on the Capital of Texas Highway Friday evening.

Austin police say the crash happened around 10 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Capital of Texas Highway at Westbank Drive. Austin-Travis County EMS says a woman in her 30s died at the scene.

Northbound traffic is blocked at this time. Drivers that are already on Westbank Drive can make a right and go north onto the highway.

KXAN News has a crew en route and will update this story as more information becomes available.