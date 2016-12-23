VIDEO: Burglary suspects jump right into police department’s parking lot

BOCA RATON, FL (NBC News) — It probably wasn’t the escape plan the burglary suspects had envisioned.

Surveillance video shows the burglars attempting to hop a fence in Florida after breaking into a home on Wednesday. But what the suspects didn’t seem to know was that the police department was on the other side.

A group of officers went outside after they had been tipped off by a neighbor that three suspects were heading towards the station.

You can see the first suspect clear the fence, but the second suspect comes tumbling down. The three were quickly surrounded and taken into custody. They face burglary and grand theft charges.