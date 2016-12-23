AUSTIN (KXAN) — The week before Christmas saw some uplifting stories such as former Longhorn linebacker Dusty Renfro giving his dad the ultimate gift: one of his kidneys. We also got to know Austin Jeopardy! contestant Cindy Stowell and watch her win six episodes of the show. However, surveillance video released from a shooting an Austin strip club has the victim’s family asking more questions. Here are the top 5 videos on KXAN.com this week.\

5. Woman allegedly stabbed to death by her stepson

A 20-year-old man stabbed his father’s wife to death while she watching the Cowboys game in their South Congress Avenue apartment, Sunday night, according to Austin police. Police say Pontrey O’Neal Jones came up behind his stepmother, Magdalena Ruiz, 35, while she was sitting on the couch with Jones’ father. Jones lunged over Ruiz and stabbed her repeatedly as his father tried to stop the attack.

4. Former Longhorn Dusty Renfro gives his dad the gift of life

Dusty wanted to donate a kidney to his dad, but the process of getting his father in shape to receive the kidney was a three-year process. Terry Renfro needed to lose weight for a transplant. Dusty needed to shed some of his own to donate. Together, the father and son worked out, ate better and got to where they needed to be. This holiday, Rusty’s gift to his dad is a priceless one.

3. Family of woman killed in crash on FM 1325 still seeking other driver who was racing

DPS says a 22-year-old driver from Hutto was in his Lexus racing another vehicle on FM 1325 in Round Rock last week when he struck a Mercury Grand Marquis. The impact caused the Marquis to split in half and hit a parked Ford Mustang nearby. The passenger in the Marquis, Joan Chaney, 68, of Round Rock, died in the crash. Her husband was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The family is now searching for the other driver who was racing.

2. Austin Jeopardy! contestant wins more than $100,000

KXAN News introduced Cindy Stowell to you a few weeks ago. Stowell died from cancer before her episodes on Jeopardy! aired but she was able to see all her episodes beforehand. Stowell’s streak on Jeopardy! ended on her seventh day, but not before she notched more than $100,000 in winnings that she ended up donating to cancer-related organizations. At the end of Wednesday’s episode, Alex Trebek also issued a tribute to Stowell.

1. Shooting at Yellow Rose strip club leaves man in critical condition

Edward Mares, 29, was shot in the head in the parking lot of Yellow Rose nightclub on Saturday, Dec. 17. The owners of the club says Mares was robbing someone, but Austin police say it wasn’t a robbery. Surveillance video shows Mares interacting with club security and the moments that led up to the shooting. Mares’ family says it doesn’t make sense why anyone would shoot him.