Take your Look from Office to Party Chic

Michael Reisor, manager of the ByGeorge Men’s Shop showed us how to dress-up an office look for the continuing holiday company parties and New Years celebrations.

Brandon Mahler started with a simple striped sweater and jeans for the office.

To get Brandon ready for a stylish dinner downtown on Rainey Street with family visiting for the holidays we are going to add a jacket and switch out the shoes. This blue jacket mixes a sports coat and a warmer weather jacket with some printed lining that can be shown by rolling the cuffs. Unlike in many major cities, Austin’s offices are more formal while our nightlife scene is more casual so we are going to replace the suede Chelsea boot with some sneakers in a light color.

Jonathan Criscoe started with a neutral wool sweater and some comfy navy khakis to the office with a shawl spread scarf.

To get Jonathan ready for a New Year’s date we are going to just switch up how the scarf is tied into something a little more formal and romantic. Don’t forget that it’s not only what we see people wearing that makes a statement, it’s sometimes what people smell us wearing. Before heading out refresh your scent with a little of this masculine and enticing cologne. Remember heat is what activates a fragrance so make sure to put the scent at pulse points (where your heartbeat can be felt) as these are the warmest places on your body. They include behind the ear, the base of the throat, inside the elbow or knee or inside the wrist.

Christina Muscato started off with a solid and bold colored dress that is great for making an impression in the boardroom or classroom, but for a more festive look, we want to do some layering.

First for Christina who is going to drinks we added a festive jacket. This not only gives the look some edge but also is perfect for the temperature drop as the sun goes down. The easiest way for women to change a look is to add or subtract jewelry. For this look we are going to add in some beautiful Nak Armstrong jewelry to up the glam factor.

As a special bonus for any of you that want to meet the jewelry designer, Nak Armstrong, he will be in the ByGeorge South Congress Store from 2-5pm today [Friday, December 23rd] and can help you pick out some last-minute gifts

Check out their style at bygeorgeaustin.com.