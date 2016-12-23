Spice up the Holidays and New Year with a Bloody Mary

Snooze made their famous spicy house bloody mary- perfect for a Christmas brunch. Christopher Edwards Assistant General Manager, from the South Lamar location showed us how it’s done. They start with a spicy, pepper-infused vodka made by chopping up jalapeno and serrano peppers and letting them sit in a fifth of vodka for at least 24 hours. Then add bloody Mary mix and garnish with pickled vegetables. Snooze brunches from 6:30 A.M. until 2:30 P.M. at their two locations on North and South Lamar.

Check out their menu and more on their website.