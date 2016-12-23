Reports: Star Wars’ Carrie Fisher has massive heart attack

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Online reports say Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher suffered a massive heart attack while flying from London to LAX Friday morning.

TMZ sources report Fisher, famous for her portrayal of Princess Leia, went into cardiac arrest around 11:45 a.m., 15 minutes before the plane was set to land in Los Angeles. People on board were said to be administering CPR.

After the plane landed, sources say Fisher was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Sources told NBC News that her condition was ‘not good.’

Around 4 p.m. Pacific time, her brother was quoted as saying she was ‘out of emergency’ and stable.

Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK 😞 — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

@RickMalambri @bradgage no😦 she wasn't breathing for 10 minutes or so. They were administering CPR up until we landed — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

I'm in complete shock. @AnnaAkana and I sat in front of Carrie Fisher on our flight from London and she was just taken off the plane by EMTs — Brad Gage (@bradgage) December 23, 2016

