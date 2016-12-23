Reports: Star Wars’ Carrie Fisher has massive heart attack

Actress Carrie Fisher attends a special screening of, "Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds", at Alice Tully Hall on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Online reports say Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher suffered a massive heart attack while flying from London to LAX Friday morning.

TMZ sources report Fisher, famous for her portrayal of Princess Leia, went into cardiac arrest around 11:45 a.m., 15 minutes before the plane was set to land in Los Angeles. People on board were said to be administering CPR.

After the plane landed, sources say Fisher was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Sources told NBC News that her condition was ‘not good.’

Around 4 p.m. Pacific time, her brother was quoted as saying she was ‘out of emergency’ and stable.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY

