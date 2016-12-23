Rachael Ray donates $10,000 to Austin Pet’s Alive!

AUSTIN (KXAN) — TV personality and chef Rachael Ray is giving back to animal shelters across the country as a part of her Santa Paws program.

Her celebrity friends are the one’s picking the animal rescues that will receive donations and Austin Pet’s Alive! made the list.

“Rachael Ray is a huge supporter of animal rescue efforts through her Rachael Ray Foundation and has supported APA! in the past,” said Dr. Ellen Jefferson, Executive Director of APA! “This gift was a complete surprise to us and we are so thankful to Brooklyn Decker for choosing APA! to receive it.”

Actress Brooklyn Decker, who is married to Andy Roddick, calls Austin home and wanted to help out a local shelter.

“We are extremely honored to be chosen for this gift, which will go directly to animal care,” said Dr. Jefferson.