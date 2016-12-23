PHOTOS: Holiday therapy dogs spreading cheer for Austin rehab patients

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Patients at St. David’s Rehabilitation Hospital had a furry surprise when a parade of holiday therapy dogs stopped by.

The dogs spread smiles, cheer and some licks.

“This is our first special event, but we have many regularly scheduled visits at hospitals, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers all around Austin and Central Texas,” said Max Woodfin, Executive Director of Divine Canines.

Since 2004, the organization has trained dogs and volunteers to brighten the days of people in need of a smile and some compassion.

Holiday therapy dogs offering help for rehab patients View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Holiday therapy dogs spreading cheer at St. David's Rehabilitation Hospital (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam) Holiday therapy dogs spreading cheer at St. David's Rehabilitation Hospital (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam) Holiday therapy dogs spreading cheer at St. David's Rehabilitation Hospital (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam) Holiday therapy dogs spreading cheer at St. David's Rehabilitation Hospital (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam) Holiday therapy dogs spreading cheer at St. David's Rehabilitation Hospital (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam) Holiday therapy dogs spreading cheer at St. David's Rehabilitation Hospital (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)Holiday therapy dogs spreading cheer at St. David's Rehabilitation Hospital (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)