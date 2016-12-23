Pet of the Week: Tank Girl

Summer Huggins brought Tank Girl, our new fury friend into the studio. She is three years old, spayed and has all vaccinations. All she needs is to find a loving family, this Christmas. She isn’t a fan of cats, and is particular about her dog friends, but is great with kids! You can meet the pet of the week and other furry friends at the Tarrytown Adoption Center or Town Lake Animal Center. Both locations are open daily till 7 P.M. To adopt, donate or get involved, call 512-961-6519 or go to austinpetsalive.org.

