New Years Eve Dance Tips

Esquina Tango is a non-profit organization and cultural center established in 2006 that strives to provide the Austin community with a unique dance experience as well as cultural awareness of Latin American countries. Director Monica Caivano and Salsa Instructor Sidney Joseph stopped in with a quick dance lesson. Esquina offers tango, zumba and salsa classes, but also Spanish and Portuguese language classes. Esquina Tango is having a New Year’s Eve celebration Saturday the 31st starting at 7 PM until 3 A.M.

For lessons and upcoming events, go to esquinatangoaustin.com.