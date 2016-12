Related Coverage Driver dies after passing out, crashing on US 290

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who died after crashing his car on West Ben White Boulevard Wednesday morning has been identified.

Police say 36-year-old Kyle Jared Bishop was driving eastbound on the highway when he left the road and struck a concrete pillar near South Congress Avenue. Bishop died at the scene.

Impairment is suspected but police are still waiting on toxicology results to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash.