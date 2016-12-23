Listen to the sweet sounds of tubas pumping out Christmas music

Tuba Christmas at the Texas Capitol on Dec. 23, 2016. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)
Tuba Christmas at the Texas Capitol on Dec. 23, 2016. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Capitol hosts musical performances all year long, but during the month of December it’s all about the sounds of the season.

Photojournalist Ed Zavala weaves together the melodic sounds of 188 tuba players.

