Lake Travis TE Cade Brewer commits to Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis tight end Cade Brewer got his opportunity to become a “Lifetime Longhorn” during Lake Travis’ postseason run. On Friday, he decided to take it.

Brewer commited to Texas via Twitter picking the Longhorns over SMU.

Brewer commited to SMU in April, but reassessed his options when Texas came calling. Longhorns coach Tom Herman offered Brewer following the Lake Travis-Westlake playoff game in early December. Herman and his coaching staff watched that game from the sidelines.

Brewer scored 13 touchdowns this season helping the Cavaliers win to the 6A-Division 1 State Championship

Herman snagged his second and third commits of the week on Friday. Houston running back Daniel Young announced his commitment to Texas Friday afternoon. Young had previously been committed to Houston. Young joins fellow Houston running back Toneil Carter as Longhorn pledges. Texas currently has 11 verbal commitments for the 2017 class.