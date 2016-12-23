Houston rapper Paul Wall arrested

HOUSTON (AP/KXAN) — Two Houston rappers are facing felony drug-related charges after being part of a group of 10 people arrested by police.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Paul Michael Slayton, known to his fans as Paul Wall, was arrested Friday in Houston along with fellow rapper Ronald Bryant, known as Baby Bash. The two were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity for possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

TMZ reports the two were among 10 total people arrested when officers executed a search warrant on a Harris County location early Friday morning.

Authorities allege Slayton and Bryant had tetrahydrocannabinol, more commonly known as THC and the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychoactive effect.

Court records didn’t list attorneys for either Slayton or Bryant, who each are free on bonds of $20,000.