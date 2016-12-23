Galveston cracks down on overnight parking along seawall

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Forget about parking overnight on Galveston’s popular Seawall Boulevard.

The Galveston City Council has passed a measure that requires parked vehicles along the wide thoroughfare that fronts the Gulf of Mexico to be moved on a daily basis. Violators will be towed.

The Galveston County Daily News reports the measure makes a change in the existing ordinance that allowed some people who bought a $25 annual Seawall parking pass to monopolize a parking spot. The existing ordinance also enabled people to camp on Seawall beaches overnight, and camping isn’t allowed on most of the city’s beaches.

A couple of exceptions will allow Seawall parking near fishing piers that are open 24 hours a day. And the parking ban will be suspended during the first weekend of Mardi Gras.