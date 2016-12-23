Fashion Week Inspired Hairstyles for Your Holiday

Jose Luis Salon Stylist and Makeup Artist Stacie Haynes stopped in and showed us what’s trending in the hair world. The trends we are seeing from fashion week are sleek ponytails, buns and braids. These styles can inspire you to flaunt at your holiday soirees. The first look is a sleek, low ponytail with hair wrapped around the hair tie. A very chic and fast hairstyle to create. The next look is a regular three-strand braid. According to Stacie, braids are gaining in popularity as one of the season’s biggest trends. Stacie took the simple braid in a different direction by rolling it in toward the model’s head. Creating a unique updo that almost anyone can do. All three hairstyles would be perfect to tryout during your holiday festivities. Jose Luis Salon has three locations in Austin, and you can find Stacie at the West 6th Street location.

Go to joseluissalon.com or call 512-474-1146 for more information.