Family walks from Houston to Austin to spread message of hope

Related Coverage Santa gets help from Austin retirement community

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Seven days and 140 miles later, Houstonian Michael Egdorf, along with his two sons, Cameron and Benjamin, finished their walking mission to help the homeless at the state capitol.

This is the fourth year Egdorf has walked from Houston to Austin with a wooden cross on his back. The cross reads horizontally, “Walk By Faith” and vertically “Not By Words.”

“We’re out there just to spread hope this time of year and remind people about Christ and Christmastime,” says Egdorf. Along the route, Egdorf and his children handed out backpacks loaded with blankets, toiletries and socks to the homeless. “Even though most people see them on the road and walk past them, we just want them to know they’re not forgotten about this time of year.”

When the family arrived at the steps of the Capitol on Friday afternoon, Egdorf’s wife was there waiting for them. When asked how they feel, Egdorf said with a chuckle, “tired, lots of blisters on the feet.”

The person who Egdorf started the annual trek with passed away last year after a battle with cancer. Even when he was going through chemotherapy, his friend still managed to make it the whole way.